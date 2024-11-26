Schröder's 31 Powers Nets Past Warriors in Wild Comeback Win
After Friday's dismal loss to a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad, the Brooklyn Nets must've learned a thing or two. Without four key rotational pieces, and eventually five, the Nets headed into the Chase Center and stole a 128-120 victory right out from under the Golden State Warriors.
In the natural habitat of the greatest shooter in the history of basketball, it was only fitting that the Nets were scorching from deep early.
Eerily similar to Brooklyn's win over the Sacramento Kings, seven unique scorers tallied a three-pointer in the opening frame. The Nets hoisted 19 triples, eight of which connected, but they were unfortunately matched up against the king from beyond the arc.
Stephen Curry nailed all three of his attempts, neutralizing Jalen Wilson's eight points while tallying nine of Golden State's 30-point first quarter. Despite his efforts, the Nets held a four-point advantage through one.
Brooklyn really began missing Finney-Smith, Claxton, Simmons and Clowney in the second. And to make matters worse, it also lost Cam Johnson mid-game to an ankle sprain.
Due to all the injuries, Jordi Fernandez's small ball approach that utilized Ziaire Williams as the five-man resulted in 30 first-half paint points from the Warriors.
But that decision paid dividends following halftime.
After trailing 67-58 out of the break, the substitute center prevented what could've been another lackluster third-quarter performance from the Nets. Golden State jumped ahead by 18 off an 11-0 run early in the stanza until the "Brooklyn Grit" found its rhythm, spearheaded by Williams.
The offseason acquisition helped orchestrate an answer to the Warriors' run, leading the Nets to an 11-0 run of their own. A Keon Johnson slam at the 5:30 mark was followed by a three-pointer and transition dunk from Williams, swinging the momentum back to the visitors.
Brooklyn carried the newfound energy through the fourth quarter behind Williams and Dennis Schröder, while Cam Thomas remained on the bench. The Nets' leading scoring sat out the entirety of the fourth quarter, but he wasn't needed.
A Schröder, Williams, Trendon Watford, Keon Johnson and Wilson lineup completely overwhelmed Curry and company. After connecting on 20 three-pointers come the final buzzer, Brooklyn earned its second-straight road victory over a tough Western Conference foe.
This win perfectly summed up what "Brooklyn Grit" is all about. Thanks to Fernandez's masterful impact, it didn't seem to matter that the Nets were heavily compromised. Schröder, Thomas, Williams and Wilson combined for 91 points, while Shake Milton added 13 of his own.
Now 8-10, Brooklyn closes out the West Coast road trip Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST against the Phoenix suns.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Golden State Warriors, click here.
