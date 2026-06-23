The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal that also sends center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday night.

Minnesota is giving up Randle and the No. 28 pick in Tuesday night’s NBA draft in exchange for Brooklyn's 33rd pick at the top of the second round. Randle has two years left on the three-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Wolves last offseason, which includes a $35.8 million player option in 2027–28. The Wolves shed Randle's salary in an effort to retain key free agents like Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland, and can now use that room to pursue additional players and make a leap in the competitive Western Conference.

For Brooklyn, the franchise can absorb Randle into its cap space and put the three-time All-Star next to Michael Porter Jr. as the team looks to escape a seemingly endless rebuild. Randle, who averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this past season with Minnesota, will be on the books in Brooklyn for two seasons, assuming he picks up the player option next year. The Nets also gain an additional first-round pick for their troubles. Brooklyn owns the sixth pick and now No. 28, parting with a pick at the top of the second round in the process.

Claxton, meanwhile, lands with the Bulls, who were thin in the frontcourt after parting with veteran big man Nikola Vučević at the trade deadline. Claxton has two years left on his four-year, $97 million contract and brings a strong presence near the rim for a palatable salary.

Why the Wolves dumped Julius Randle to Nets and moved back in the draft

Julius Randle is headed to the Brooklyn Nets | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On the surface, this move is a head-scratcher, but it actually makes a lot of sense for the Wolves. Randle will make $33.3 million next year and can opt into a $35.8 million salary a year from now. The only reason he’d decline his player option is if he was in for a pay raise or a long-term deal, which is unlikely as he’ll be 32 years old at that time.

Randle would be the third-highest player on the Wolves, behind only Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, so offloading his salary opens flexibility both this season and next. Minnesota went to the Western Conference finals in two straight seasons before the Wolves were ousted by the Spurs in the second round this year. San Antonio is only getting better and the Thunder are still the Thunder, which means the Wolves have to improve the roster to take the next step.

Taking Randle off the books opens up space to re-sign Dosunmu to a long-term deal. He was acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline and was a critical piece for Minnesota down the stretch. Hyland is a free agent, too, and had some moments that sparked the Wolves’ offense this past year. The team now has flexibility to bring him back if president of basketball operations Tim Connelly so chooses.

MORE: Timberwolves Offseason Preview: Will Minnesota Make Another Push for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Jaylen Clark is a restricted free agent and he’s turned into a nice depth piece as a top-tier perimeter defender off the bench. The franchise would be wise to ink him to an affordable deal that works for both sides to keep him on the roster for multiple years.

More interestingly, offloading Randle’s salary gives Minnesota flexibility to improve the roster externally. The trade created a $33.3 million trade exception the franchise can use to net one or multiple players making that amount in another deal. That’s a big number which gives the franchise more paths forward in subsequent trades.

Minnesota was involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes with the Bucks at the trade deadline. With a Giannis trade likely looming, the finalists are reported to be the Heat and the Celtics. It’s unknown whether the Randle trade changes the current Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but even if the Wolves remain out, they could use the newly created trade exception to pluck Tyler Herro from Miami and make up for the 20-point-per-game hole Randle leaves behind. Herro’s $33 million salary fits nicely into the new trade exception if Miami wants to send him out, whether the franchise acquires Antetokounmpo or not. Derrick White’s $30.3 million salary fits as well if Boston moves off him should the Celtics be the team who wins the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

The price of the offloaded salary and added flexibility is moving back five spots in the draft, which isn’t a huge price to pay for a franchise that’s looking to win now. We’ll have to see how the Wolves’ offseason unfolds from here, with a clear need to improve the roster around Edwards and make a push in the West. Now, it’s just a matter of how they do so.

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