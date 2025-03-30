Nets' Drew Timme Impressing Through First Two NBA Games
For years, March was the month of former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme. Playing for one of the greatest college basketball programs of the last 20 years, Timme was a force for Gonzaga and thrived in the NCAA Tournament. Averaging 23.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 13 tournament games, he was huge for the Bulldogs when it mattered.
Now, it looks like some of the March magic is returning for Timme, but this time, he's in a different uniform. The 24-year-old, now with the Brooklyn Nets, is getting his first taste of NBA action and is taking full advantage of the opportunity.
Across his first two games in the league, Timme is averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, including an impressive 19 points and six rebounds in a 115-112 win over the Washington Wizards, including the game-winning layup (called a goaltend). In his NBA debut, he put up an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in a loss to the LA Clippers.
Timme is now in Brooklyn on a two-year, $2 million deal after tearing up the G League with the Long Island Nets. He was averaging 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 29 games, including a career-high 50-point game on March 22.
Timme isn't the most athletic big man on the floor by any stretch. At 6-foot-10, he isn't the tallest player either, but his footwork and high IQ have helped him perform at a high level so quickly. He plays so well off of the pick-and-roll and in the post, similar to his play style at Gonzaga.
The Nets are playing to develop the younger guys at this point. At 24-51, Brooklyn is nearly eliminated from the postseason and is fighting for top-five odds in the draft lottery. The organization is trying to get younger in the early stages of a rebuild.
Last night's win over the Wizards didn't exactly help that goal, but it's promising to see a young player like Timme thrive so early into his NBA career. With seven games left, the Nets have time to see how Timme fits in over an extended period of games.
