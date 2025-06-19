2025 NBA Draft: Could the Nets Trade for Ace Bailey?
The Brooklyn Nets were mentioned as a surprising trade candidate for Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday.
“Bailey’s camp seems to feel confident that if Philadelphia [...] or Charlotte at four decides to pass on him, then Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn, who are No. 6, 7 and 8, somebody is gonna trade up to get him,” Givony said on ‘NBA Today.’
It was later reported by ESPN on Wednesday night that Bailey had canceled his scheduled visit to the 76ers. Bailey was set to have dinner with and work out in front of the Sixers brass. ESPN added that Bailey has turned down invitations from teams in his draft range, which is predicted to be No. 3-8.
“NBA teams are a little bit perplexed about his pre-draft process.,” Givony said. “He has not visited any NBA team facilities. Ace Bailey’s camp is adamant in conversations that he’s a top three player in this draft, and they’re looking to a clear pathway to stardom both with minutes and opportunity.”
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 turnovers and 1.3 'stocks' per game on 46.0/34.6/69.2 shooting splits during his freshman season at Rutgers. He was previously a five-star recruit coming out of McEachern High School in Georgia. Bailey is represented by the LifeStyle Sports Agency, whose CEO and founder is Omar Cooper.
The Nets currently hold the Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36 picks in the 2025 draft. Brooklyn was most recently mocked to draft French forward Noa Essengue, French point guard Nolan Traoré, Michigan frontcourt playmaker Danny Wolf, North Carolina wing Drake Powell and Florida State swingman Jamir Watkins. The draft is June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center, the Nets’ home arena.
The Nets would not have worked Bailey out, but they have scouted him all season long — including with many trips to watch Rutgers live in New Jersey — and will be familiar with his medical records. The Sixers have “not ruled out selecting Bailey,” per ESPN. Notably, none of these reports mention the Utah Jazz, who have the No. 5 pick.