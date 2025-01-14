Brooklyn Nets NBA Draft Notebook: GM Sean Marks Scouts Rutgers Duo, Lottery Date Announced
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was in attendance as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took down the UCLA Bruins behind two big performances from Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Rutgers snapped a three-game skid with Bailey posting a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Harper bouncing back with an 18-point outing after a couple of rough games due to a bad flu. Harper is widely predicted to be a top two pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Bailey’s range is more polarizing but likely in the top five.
Marks has already taken multiple trips to the Jersey Mike's Arena in New Jersey this season. He was part of a large NBA contingent on Monday night.
Bailey’s double-double likely marked his best game of the season to date — even after he dropped 39 points against Indiana on Jan. 2. The 18-year-old scored the ball, as he typically does, but he was also a force on the glass, he picked up four “stocks” (three blocks and one steal) and matched his season-high two assists. It was much more of an all-around showing by Bailey, who needs to prove to evaluators that he can do more than get buckets.
Harper, on the other hand, has likely consolidated himself as a top-two pick come late June. At most, it’s hard to picture the Jersey native falling out of the top three. Harper was coming off zero-point and six-point nights against Wisconsin and Purdue, respectively, albeit with a crucial caveat. The Rutgers guard recently struggled with a flu that reportedly made him lose nine pounds.
"I’m not going to be 100 percent right away, but just trying to get better each and every day," Harper said after the UCLA win, per comments picked up by the USA TODAY Network. "One percent a day."
That doesn’t sound too dissimilar to Jordi Fernández’s “one percent better,” which he has reiterated countless times in his first season as the Nets head coach. Fernández could end up with Harper or Bailey on his roster next season — and he’ll have a better idea of what those odds look like on May 12, when the NBA Draft Lottery is held.
The NBA announced that highly important date on Monday, as well as the full schedule of pre-draft events. The NBA G League Combine, previously called the G League Elite Camp, will be on May 9-11. Then, the NBA Draft Combine will take place from May 11-18.
Brooklyn (13-26) is currently predicted to start drafting at No. 6, per Tankathon. Regardless of whether that slightly shifts up or down, it will be the highest that the team has gone in the draft under Marks. The Nets will also have three other first-round picks via the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, as well as their own second-rounder.
Watch List:
Here is one game a day to watch for this upcoming week of the NBA Draft cycle:
Tues., Jan. 14 at 9 PM ET — Duke vs. Miami: Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor, Isaiah Evans (Duke); Jalil Bethea, Matthew Cleveland (Miami)
Wed., Jan. 15 at 8 PM ET — Tennessee vs. Georgia: Chaz Lanier, Igor Milicic Jr. (Tennessee); Asa Newell (Georgia)
Thurs., Jan. 16 at 9 PM ET — Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Berke Buyuktuncel (Nebraska); Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Fri., Jan. 17 at 10 PM ET — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Mexico City Capitanes (G League): Dink Pate (Mexico City)
Sat., Jan. 18 at Time TBD — Florida vs. Texas: Walter Clayton Jr., Alex Condon (Florida); Tre Johnson, Arthur Kaluma (Texas)
Sun., Jan. 19 at 10:30 AM ET — Braunschweig vs. Ratiopharm Ulm: Ben Saraf, Noa Essengue (Ulm)
