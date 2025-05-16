2025 NBA Draft: Dylan Harper’s Dad Says Nets Could Draft Son
Dylan Harper’s father, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, has Brooklyn Nets fans in a frenzy following his latest 2025 NBA Draft-related comments.
"[There's] always a chance with trades and picks and the Knicks gave you a lot of both," the elder Harper said in response to a post jokingly linking his son with the Brooklyn Nets.
He was referring to the bevy of assets that the Knicks traded to the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges. That move effectively sent Brooklyn into a total rebuild, which is what makes this offseason crucial for the organization’s future.
The younger Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and two 'stocks' per game during his one and only season at Rutgers. He is widely projected to be the No. 2 pick on June 25, which currently belongs to the San Antonio Spurs. Harper was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Harper is a downhill-first big guard who puts constant pressure on the paint and basket. He needs to improve his pull-up shooting, but there is no question about how he gets to his spots and produces. The Rutgers freshman scored 67.6% of his 179 attempted shots at the rim this season, which is great conversion on incredibly high volume for a 19-year-old.
Harper is a capable defender, although he’s more of an offensive-minded player. Still, he has the size and frame to be solid on that end. The more pertinent question, particularly as it concerns San Antonio, is how the Scarlet Knights prospect adjusts away from the ball. Harper has done this at previous levels, and he was statistically strong out of cuts and off screens but on tiny volume (37 possessions combined, compared to 314 in the pick-and-roll).
Ron, Harper’s dad, played in the NBA from 1986-2001 for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. His mom is Maria Harper, an assistant coach at Don Bosco Prep high school who previously played at the University of New Orleans. She coached Dylan growing up. His brother is Ron Harper Jr., who also played at Rutgers and has featured in 10 NBA games.
Harper has a Nets-adjacent background which local fans would surely appreciate. The Rutgers freshman grew up in the New Jersey area and graduated from Don Bosco Prep. He played for the New York Renaissance program in the summer circuit. Then, he stayed in Jersey to play for head coach Steve Pikiell. Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks has previously evaluated Harper live.
The Nets are projected to pick at Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36. Drafting Harper would mean making moves to acquire the No. 2 overall selection or, at absolutely worst, No. 3. Of the prospects within that range, Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears is confirmed to have worked out for Brooklyn. Duke freshman Kon Knueppel is set for a workout with the Nets in the coming weeks.
Other prospects recently linked to Brooklyn are Georgia freshman forward Asa Newell, Real Madrid and Spain wing Hugo González, St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming, North Carolina freshman swingman Drake Powell, Cedevita and France center Joan Beringer, Ratiopharm Ulm and Israel combo Ben Saraf and Alabama freshman guard Labaron Philon. The draft is on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center. The Nets are covering the pre-draft process in a nine-part original documentary series titled ‘SCOUT.’
Brooklyn could also choose to be active in the trade market. The team has 31 draft picks over the next seven years to use.