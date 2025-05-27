2025 NBA Draft: Egor Demin ‘Drawing Interest’ From the Brooklyn Nets
An updated 2025 NBA Draft mock by ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel features the Brooklyn Nets selecting Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick.
The BYU freshman is cited as one of the pre-draft process’ “biggest risers” following his showing at the NBA Draft Combine. Demin measured in impressively at 6-foot-8 ¼ without shoes, which places him at more than 6-foot-9 in sneakers — slightly more than expected. That came at 199 pounds alongside a 6-foot-10 ¼ wingspan.
The Russian prospect also shot the ball impressively from three-point territory during combine week, both at the actual event and during his pro day. That downtown shot has long been the question mark on Demin’s scouting report. This season, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 27.3% from three. Demin was 42-of-154 from deep during his sole year in Provo.
However, he shot the ball decently at previous levels with his previous club Real Madrid. Demin shot 36.3 3P% (49-for-135) in the 2023-24 Spanish league season, and 40.1 3P% (61-for-152) the season before that.
“While some have questioned Demin's scoring and shooting, he had a fantastic pro day in Chicago, and many teams who spoke with him came away impressed with his character and willingness to adapt as a rookie in the NBA,” Siegel wrote.
The pitch on Demin revolves around his pick-and-roll passing at his size. He has long been used as a legit point guard, and Demin can be considered one of the best playmakers in the 2025 draft. However, he struggles to create separation off the dribble — especially without a ballscreen — and he needs to keep improving his half-court finishing.
The report adds: “The BYU guard is drawing interest from several teams in the lottery, including the Brooklyn Nets, league sources said.”
The draft is scheduled for June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center, Brooklyn’s home arena. The Nets also have the Nos. 19, 26, 27 and 36 picks. A recent aggregate mock saw the team select Duke freshman center Khaman Maluach with their first pick. That was followed by Colorado State wing Nique Clifford, Le Mans wing Noah Penda and Ratiopharm Ulm guard Ben Saraf.
The Nets are currently working out prospects at their HSS Training Center in Industry City. Kentucky defensive-minded guard Otega Oweh was one of many to have been evaluated in person by Brooklyn’s decision-makers recently. The highest-profile prospect to have a Nets workout confirmed until now is Oklahoma freshman Jeremiah Fears.
“They just were telling me how they think I could kind of fit in with the system and just be an overall good piece for them,” Fears said.