2025 NBA Draft: Who Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is scouting in Australia
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks had a front-row seat in Australia to watch Alex Toohey and Malique Lewis, two of the more interesting members of the NBL’s Next Stars developmental program.
Marks, who is in the Gold Coast this week to watch the NBL Blitz pre-season tournament, is likely to be seen all around the United States and the world this upcoming season. The Nets are starting a complete rebuild following Mikal Bridges’ trade to the New York Knicks, and the team is currently slated to have six picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Brooklyn’s GM was spotted at the Sydney Kings vs. South East Melbourne Phoenix game, in which Toohey put up arguably his best performance yet as a pro. The Sydney wing finished with 26 points on four made threes.
If Toohey's shot goes in with this consistency this season, he will be at the very least a surefire second-round pick. The former Gonzaga commit is a switchy and engaged defender already who has kept working on his frame. Toohey gained 13 pounds over the off-season, per ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.
This is the 6-foot-7 wing’s second season of the Next Stars program. Last year, Toohey started in 25 of his 29 games for the season, averaging eight points and four rebounds.
Lewis is also entering his second year as a draft prospect, albeit his first in the land down under. The Trinidad and Tobago native had a very decent season for the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes last season — and likely had a chance of landing some sort of NBA contract this campaign — but he opted to continue building his stock and return for the 2025 Draft.
Lewis is a wing in the 3-and-D mold. He showed during his time with Mexico City that he can make threes, attack closeouts here and there and compete defensively. Now, Lewis will need to prove that he can do that with regularity in a different context and league against NBL pros.
The 19-year-old’s outing in front of Marks, the Nets’ GM, was more modest. He had eight points and seven rebounds, but continues to be a name worth tracking.
Other prospects that Marks will likely evaluate during his time in Australia for the NBL Blitz include potential lottery pick Rocco Zikarsky, potential second rounders Izan Almansa and Ben Henshall, versatile forward and former college standout Lachlan Olbrich and future 2026 draft pick Karim Lopez.
