Mikal Bridges to New York Knicks Fans: ‘You Should Appreciate Brooklyn’
New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges publicly praised the Brooklyn Nets for the role the organization played in his development.
“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better,” he said to a legion of Knicks fans watching who would boo every mention of the Nets.
“My game grew there,” Bridges later added.
Bridges was speaking in Central Park at the Roommates Show Block Party, a live edition of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's hit podcast. Starting this upcoming season, he will trade the black-and-white of the Nets for the Knicks’ blue-and-orange, and play in Midtown at Madison Square Garden rather than in the outer borough of Brooklyn.
The Villanova product was traded to the Knicks on July 25 in a blockbuster cross-city deal that sent Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, four unprotected first-round picks, a top-four protected first-round pick, second-round pick in 2025 and an unprotected pick swap in 2028 to the Nets.
Bridges played a little under a season and a half for the Nets. He joined the team from the Phoenix Suns in the trade that sent Kevin Durant out west. The Nets also received Cameron Johnson, who might command a big trade package of his own soon, and a haul of draft picks.
One of those picks — No. 21 in 2023 — eventually became Noah Clowney, who is undoubtedly a part of the Nets’ near future. Brooklyn will receive another first rounder from the Suns in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, in which the Nets are currently projected to have a bevy of first-round picks.
Last year, Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, although there were some questions about whether he could handle being a true go-to option on a team. With the Knicks, that will be less of a concern, as the two-way wing will slot in behind Jalen Brunson and most likely Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.
“I got the itch right now,” Bridges said about making his Knicks debut. “I’m active. It’s been too long.”
Bridges hasn’t played since April 14, when he scored eight points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite reportedly being considered for the roster, he was not a part of Team USA for the Paris Olympics despite having suited up for the national team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
The 28-year-old will play in the Knicks' season opener, slated for Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics; however, Bridges will face his former team for the first time on Nov. 15 at the Garden in an NBA Cup game. That's followed by a rematch two days later, also at home for the Knicks, albeit as part of the regular season. His first game at the Barclays Center as a Knick will not be until Jan. 21, 2025.
