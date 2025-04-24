3 Nets Priorities For Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of the offseason, where they are formulating their plans to help make the team better for the upcoming year.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks looks into what the team needs to change ahead of the season.
"Brooklyn has three priorities: the draft, cap space and its own free agents. The Nets have the open roster spots to keep all five draft picks, but is that the smart play? The Nets could take a quality-over-quantity approach with the three firsts that aren't their own. For example, they could package two picks in the 20s (Houston and New York) to move up in the draft. There is also the option of moving out of the later part of the draft to acquire future firsts," Marks wrote.
"Because teams have to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season, expect the Nets to be active in free agency even if they are not targeting marquee players like previous signings Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Including their four firsts, the Nets have $79 million in salary and will need to spend an additional $60 million."
The Nets will be bringing in some big-time contracts, and that will help the team get better for what's to come.
If they can find the right players with the cap space and roster spots made available, the Nets could be back in the playoffs a year from now.
The Nets will look forward to the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12.