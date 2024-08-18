5 Nets Games to Watch for 2024-25 Season
The Brooklyn Nets are marking their calendar and circling some of the key dates on their 2024-25 schedule.
Here are five games that the Nets should be looking at more than the others:
Wednesday, Oct. 23 @ Atlanta Hawks
It's the Nets season opener in the south as they visit the Atlanta Hawks. The game could mark the debut of Zaccharie Risacher, who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft.
Friday, Nov. 8 @ Boston Celtics
The Nets get their first crack at the defending champions early in the season at TD Garden in Boston.
Friday, Nov. 15 @ New York Knicks
The game marks the first time the two teams will meet since the Mikal Bridges trade back in June. It's also the first game in the Nets' NBA Cup schedule. The Nets and Knicks will play on the 15th and again two nights later at Madison Square Garden. Bridges heads to Barclays on Jan. 21 and again in the season finale on Apr. 13.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. Phoenix Suns
The Nets will see Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in their annual trip to Brooklyn on the second night of a back-to-back against the Suns.
Monday, Mar. 10 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could be making one of his final appearances at the Barclays Center when the Lakers visit the Nets in Brooklyn in mid-March.
