5 Questions on New Nets Forward Ziaire Williams
The Brooklyn Nets have a new forward in Ziaire Williams after making a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.
To learn more about Williams, we spoke with SubTsakalidis writer Parker Fleming.
Ziaire Williams was the No. 10 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. Why didn’t it work out for him?
Williams showed promise his rookie season and looked to be a clean fit next to the core of Morant-Jackson-Bane. Then he started his sophomore season injured, and ultimately couldn’t find his rhythm. After winning a preseason starting 5 battle his 3rd year, he was inconsistent to a significant degree, then other young wings passed him in the pecking order.
What are Williams’ biggest strengths?
Williams’ ability to run in transition should fit next to a young guard like Cam Thomas. He’s a smart cutter that’s a real vertical lob threat around the baseline. Most often showed his rookie season, he possesses nice elevation and touch in the mid-range.
What are Williams’ biggest weaknesses?
Williams’ outside jumper is inconsistent, and he doesn’t have the wiggle to be a secondary creator. Defensively, he still needs to add strength.
What is something we should know about Williams that cannot be found in a box score?
Williams can be a good defender, especially with how he guards lead ball-handlers. His size and lateral quickness benefit him when hounding guards at the point-of-attack. His ability to defend down positions is definitely worth exploring.
Can Williams bounce back in his career with the Nets?
For the first time, Williams is going somewhere without much expectations. A fresh scenery and coaching staff could help Williams find his niche in the NBA.
