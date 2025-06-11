All Eyes Turn Toward Nets Rebuild Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Reports
Back in early May, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the Brooklyn Nets viewed Giannis Antetokounmpo as a "prime target." Even amid the early stages of a rebuild, the Nets couldn't be kept out of superstar trade buzz, as they were accompanied by teams such as the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets in rumors.
After the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their third straight first-round exit, the Antetokounmpo trade chatter grew louder by the day. New rumors and reports would drop often enough for the two-time MVP to dominate headlines, even amid the playoffs continuing.
Now, as the early offseason persists, it looks like the Antetokounmpo trade speculation is over, at least for now. Multiple reports suggest that the Bucks are adamant about keeping the two-time MVP for the foreseeable future, even amid Milwaukee having little draft capital for the rest of the decade and Damian Lillard suffering an Achilles injury that could keep him out for all of the 2025-26 season.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that, at the moment, there is no Antetokounmpo trade chatter around the NBA, contrary to many people's belief. On top of that, Windhorst reported that the Greek Freak has not requested a trade and the Bucks haven't entertained any rumors of his departure.
To put the icing on the cake, Antetokounmpo recently took a trip to Brazil, and when speaking to local media, went on record saying he hopes to win another championship with the team that drafted him back in 2013, according to Coast to Coast.
While the Nets didn't seem to have as much leverage in potential trade talks given the state of the roster, it's still a surprise for many fans, as it was believed that Antetokounmpo would finally leave the only NBA team he's played for. The 30-year-old averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this past season.
With Brooklyn, along with every other team and fanbase, no longer engaged in a potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, all eyes from Nets fans turn toward the rebuild. The organization has four first-round picks in this year's draft, with the potential to generate a new and exciting core.
On top of that, Brooklyn has eight first-round picks from 2026 to 2030. The Nets' draft capital doesn't put them out of the star trade rumors, and they also have over $40 million in projected cap space this summer.
