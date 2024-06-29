An Early Look at the 2025 NBA Draft for the Brooklyn Nets
After trading future draft capital to the Houston Rockets to get their own 2025 pick back, the Brooklyn Nets are taking the right steps in rebuilding their team in a patient, non-artificial way. After dealing Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, Brooklyn gave Houston future draft picks belonging to the Phoenix Suns to get back their selection in 2025, used in the James Harden trade back in 2021.
Now that the Nets have a set direction for the next few years, fans are already buzzing about the 2025 NBA Draft, one with a lot more hype and talent than this year's. After trades with New York and Houston, Brooklyn will have three first-round picks next year, a complete turnaround from having zero picks in 2024, stuck in NBA purgatory. We can expect the team to not be competitive next season, so here's an early look at prospects the Nets could take.
Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
Harper was the fourth-ranked player and top-ranked point guard in the 2024 ESPN 100, choosing the Scarlett Knights over schools like Duke and Indiana. The five-star recruit has a knack for distributing the ball, while also showing flashes of James Harden in the scoring department.
Harper is projected to go seventh overall in CBS Sports' 2025 mock draft, however, he is also the first point guard to be projected to go off the board, and if Brooklyn's facilitating troubles persist, Harper is the right guy for the job. Coming out of Don Bosco High School in New Jersey, Harper should get early attention as the starting floor general at Rutgers, and with teammate Ace Bailey next to him, that offense will be a sight to see.
Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Bailey will be joining Harper in Piscataway, NJ, and should also see the starting forward spot to create a tantalizing freshmen duo. Whether or not Rutgers basketball will thrive in the win column is a different story, but Bailey should show off his NBA-caliber skillset as a lanky, 6-foot-8 high-flyer.
Coming out of McEachern High School in Georgia, Bailey is a three-level scorer who isn't afraid of contact. His game shows flashes of Jayson Tatum, being smooth with the basketball and having a lot of length. Bailey's highlights also consist of him protecting the rim and being a runner in transition, displaying two-way star potential.
If he can put on a few more pounds and continue his scoring prowess with the Scarlett Knights, there's no doubt that Bailey can be a scoring machine in the NBA. He's projected to go second overall in CBS's mock draft.
Cooper Flagg (Duke)
The prospect with the most hype going into the 2024-25 college basketball season is Flagg by a mile. The top recruit in the 2024 ESPN 100 has been dominating high school competition for years and will now get to display his talent on college basketball's biggest stage for the Blue Devils.
Coming out of Montverde Academy in Florida, there is a very real possibility that Flagg at least competes for National Player of the Year as a freshman. If you watch his highlights at Monteverde and the AAU circuit, it almost looked too easy for him, catching his own lobs off of the backboard and finishing through contact like nobody was there.
The 6-foot-9 wing had some trouble shooting from deep, but Flagg's jumper looked improved by the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game. The best part about his game is his explosiveness, with that first step being extremely quick which allows him to fly past defenders no matter the size.
Projected to go No. 1 in most mock drafts, Flagg could be the Nets' new franchise player if Brooklyn lands the top spot in next year's lottery. His game shows a combination of flashes from Andrei Kirilenko and Paul George, and if his shooting efficiency improves, an All-NBA talent could emerge from Duke.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.