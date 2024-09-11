Analyst Predicts Nets Fire Sale
The Brooklyn Nets are facing a long season ahead, especially without a true plan to contend and win very many games.
That's why CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believes the Nets will continue to make trades after sending Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
"The Nets firmly entered rebuild mode after the blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, a deal that projects to make Brooklyn a dangerous player down the line with a wealth of picks. But the Nets may not be done dealing," Wimbish writes. "Bojan Bogdanovic, who came back in the Bridges deal, could be a valuable trade asset at the deadline in February. He's coming off wrist and foot surgery, but is expected to be back for training camp. When healthy, he can give you 15 points and some 3-point shooting, things several contenders would love to have as the postseason nears. There's also Cam Johnson, the last notable holdover from the Kevin Durant trade. He's a career 39.2% 3-point shooter, and after the Bridges trade, it wouldn't make much sense to keep him, especially when he could net a first-round pick. Dorian Finney-Smith is another valuable trade asset as a versatile defender who can occasionally knock down 3s."
The Nets will be mindful when seeking out trades. They aren't necessarily shopping these players, but they wouldn't mind a deal — as long as the price is right.
The Nets have a lot of power at the moment and are angling towards a rebuild, but they still need to wait until they get some kind of fair value on the trades that are potentially coming up.
