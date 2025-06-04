Are Nets Jersey Sales Hinting at Future Moves for Thomas, Johnson or Claxton?
Amid a speculative period in Brooklyn, the Nets essentially hold no untouchables on their active roster. Cam Johnson has been the subject of trade chatter for nearly a calendar year, Nic Claxton could be primed to land in Southern California and Cam Thomas' value ahead of restricted free agency remains unknown.
Is it just a coincidence that Brookln currently has all three players' jerseys on sale at the moment?
Thomas, Johnson and Claxton are the only players whose jerseys are discounted under the "sale" tab of the Nets' official shop. Now, some of the jersey designs are outdated and have since been replaced with updated models. It's not incredibly abnormal for professional franchises to put past designs on sale once the new ones have been released.
None of the NBA's official Nike jerseys' prices have been slashed—only the Fanatic ones that don't come with the "swoosh" in the top right corner. And, Noah Clowney, a player who will without question be on the roster next year, also saw his unofficial jersey hit the sale rack.
This decision could mean nothing, everything or something. It could just be Brooklyn trying to capitalize on a summer sale during the offseason. It could be a tease at a complete rebrand, something Nets fans have wanted for quite some time. Or, it could be a strange way of the franchise hinting at the fact that they're breaking up the core trio.
I think it's highly unlikely—especially in Thomas and Claxton's case—that this would be how Brooklyn says goodbye. While there is strong reason to believe that the three won't all be Nets come next season, it'd be shocking to see the rumor saga end because of a jersey sale.
Thomas (2021 draftee) and Claxton (2019 draftee) have been in Brooklyn together for nearly half a decade, and Johnson (acquired in 2023's Kevin Durant trade) emerged as a vocal leader just last season. They've done right by the Nets, and there's yet to be any indication that the Nets wouldn't do right by them.
Regardless of the potential insignificance of this development, it's worth paying attention to nonetheless.