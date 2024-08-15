Atlanta Hawks, No. 1 Pick Open Season Against Brooklyn Nets
In early-May, the Atlanta Hawks jumped nine full spots to nab the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In late-June, the team swung on French wing Zaccharie Risacher with the top pick, and in a few short months will roll him out officially.
Per the NBA’s official schedule release on Thursday, the Hawks will open their season with a home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 23.
With the Nets shipping off star Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in favor of a full-blown rebuild, the game should be a good first official matchup for Risacher.
Hailing from the LNB Pro A league — the very same that soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama came from — Risacher averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 44% overall and 35% from beyond the arc.
In his first-ever Summer League action, Risacher managed 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 7-for-16 overall and 3-for-9 from beyond the arc.
The NBA will undoubtedly be a tough test for Risacher, who at 6-foot-9 should have the athleticism and overall feel to thrive. Still, with the 2024 NBA Draft not owning the sparkling record that many classes have had before, Risacher’s numbers might not stand out among other No. 1 picks.
Gaining confidence from the start will be important in Risacher having a successful rookie year. And he’ll look to start building on that as early as the Nets matchup.
