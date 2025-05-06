Austin Reaves to Brooklyn? Why the Nets Should Make a Trade Push This Summer
The phrase "best third option in the NBA" became synonymous with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves this past season—especially once Luka Doncic joined he and LeBron James in southern California.
In what was a career-best 2024-25 campaign for Reaves, the 26-year-old posted 20.2 points (just over four more than he averaged in 2023-24), 5.8 asists and 1.1 steals per game, solidyfing himself as a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.
Despite his strong season, the Lakers were sent packing in round one of the postseason after Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed Los Angeles's host of weaknesses. As James contemplates his future, the franchise and GM Rob Pelinka appear primed to use Reaves as trade bait, a potential reality the Brooklyn Nets should investigate.
Brooklyn—in dire need of a playmaker as D'Angelo Russell ponders his $18.6 million player option—could enter trade discussions with LA as a third team while unloading veterans. For argument's sake, let's say the Lakers decide to chase Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis. Likely unable to match Porzingis' $30.7 million cap hit for 2025-26, LA could send Reaves to the Nets—who will help make up for what the Lakers' lack in contracts.
Cam Johnson is owed just over $24 million next season, leaving nearly $6 million for LA to contribute. Without adding draft capital—which surely will have to be involved somehow—a three-team trade landing Reaves in Brooklyn could look something like this:
Nets Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura
Lakers Receive: Kristaps Porzingis
Celtics Receive: Cam Johnson, Maxwell Lewis
Obviously Boston would have to see draft picks thrown their way to entice them into moving off Porzingis, but in terms of the financials, this deal works.
Attempting to enter perspective deals as a third team could be huge for the Nets this summer. Allowing contenders to facilitate deals—while getting compensating itself—would undoubtedly help Brooklyn's rebuild, especially in a situation like this.
Yes, parting with Johnson would be a detriment to the Nets' frontcourt, but adding a dynamic playmaker like Reaves—who is also three years younger than Johnson—would be a great move for Brooklyn's front office to kick off the summer with.