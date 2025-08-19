Behind the Brooklyn Nets’ Slow-Moving Trade for Haywood Highsmith From Miami
The Brooklyn Nets' decision to send a heavily protected second-round pick to the Miami Heat for Haywood Highsmith was an abrupt one. Miami's decision to move on from Highsmith apparently wasn't.
Per Ethan J. Skolnick of Miami Heat on SI, Highsmith was initially planned to be included in the Heat's trade for Norman Powell back in July.
"They wanted to create opportunities for younger players, with Highsmith not figuring into the regular rotation. So they looked for a deal for a while, and were open to moving him as part of the package for Norman Powell," Skolnick wrote on Monday. "But he didn't fit in the trade exception that the Los Angeles Clippers preferred to use. So the Heat reluctantly shipped veteran leader Kevin Love with Kyle Anderson instead."
After acquiring Powell, Miami moved focus back to Highsmith. According to Skolnick, no team was willing to offer the Heat any sort of draft capital. So, the team picked up the phone and called Sean Marks and the Nets.
Brooklyn desired a second-round pick to take on Highsmith's contract, which Miami was unwilling to include at first. But then, Highsmith underwent knee surgery, which requires rehab that will hold him out of the start of training camp.
Knowing that the Nets were essentially now the only team that'd be willing to trade for Highsmith due to their cap space advantage, the Heat eventually complied. But in Skolnik's description of the timeline, he alluded to Brooklyn having more moves in the works.
"And then the Nets came back to the Heat and said they had other plans if the Heat didn't take a deal now. So the Heat chose to get it done, including the second-round pick and starting fresh—not taking the risk that they wouldn't be able to move Highsmith prior to the February trade deadline," he wrote.
It would make sense if the Nets were being truthful rather than displaying a bit of negotiation showmanship. It's entirely possible this was a bit of a fabrication to get the deal done, but it's more likely that Brooklyn does have more transactions lined up.
The Nets have many tough decisions to make personnel-wise heading into training camp, which could be made easier by follow-up deals—hence the "other plans" Skolnik referenced.
This timeline of events proves two things: Brooklyn basically held all the leverage in these trade talks, and it isn't done making moves.