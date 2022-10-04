Ben Simmons Reacts to First Game With Brooklyn Nets

While it is still just the pre-season, Ben Simmons made his highly anticipated Brooklyn Nets debut on Monday, and it came against his former team. Falling 127-108, the Brooklyn Nets lost at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team saw some very encouraging things from Ben Simmons. After the game, the former All-Star shared his thoughts.

"Amazing," Simmons answered when asked how it felt to be back. "I'm grateful just to be able to step on that floor, to step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there."

On the offensive potential of Brooklyn, Simmons said, "It was fun messing up because I know how good we can be. Just seeing different looks and opportunities there. Working with Kevin and [Kyrie] and Joe, seeing where they want the ball... The only way you learn is by making mistakes, I had a few tonight... It's all a learning process for me."

Despite the loss, this was a big first step for Simmons and the Nets. They know it will take a while for everybody to get comfortable, but that is what the pre-season is for. With a few exhibition games left, the Nets will have an opportunity to correct some of the mistakes from this opener, and get ready for the regular season.

For Simmons, it just felt good to get back on the floor again.

