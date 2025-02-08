Ben Simmons to Sign With LA Clippers After Buyout With Nets
Ben Simmons has found his new home.
On Saturday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Brooklyn Nets had finalized a buyout with Ben Simmons. Only a couple of hours later, Charania reported that Simmons has agreed to a deal with the LA Clippers.
Simmons spent the past three years in Brooklyn after arriving at the trade deadline in 2022 in a swap for James Harden. While in Brooklyn, Simmons spent most of his time on the bench nursing various injuries.
Simmons had by far his healthiest season with the Nets in 2024-25, playing in 33 games and starting 24. While he has also played some time as a small ball big, Simmons is mostly used as a point guard.
This season, Simmons averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 25 minutes per game. Shooting 54.7% from the floor, Simmons’ shooting numbers are down in volume from his days in Philadelphia, taking only 5.2 shots, but his overall efficiency remains roughly the same. Albeit on a career-low in attempts, Simmons is shooting a career-high 69.2% from the foul line, where he has infamously struggled throughout his career.
Simmons will bring some useful versatility to the Clippers, who are looking to make a run at a deep playoff run in their first season without Paul George. While Harden has done a solid job of holding down the fort this season, the recent return of Kawhi Leonard has raised the Clippers’ ceiling and taken some of the pressure off of Harden.
Simmons’ playmaking ability should be able to make life easier for both of the Clippers’ aging stars. With a 6-foot-10 frame, Simmons should fit seamlessly into Tyronn Lue’s system, which includes plenty of small ball lineups.
Although he might not be able to return to his form in Philadelphia, where he was a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive selection, he has shown that he still has plenty to give to a team when healthy this season.
While there are no guarantees in the buyout market, Simmons should be a seamless fit in LA and give the Clippers a nice boost as a defender and playmaker.
