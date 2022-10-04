Skip to main content
Blake Griffin Shares First Message Since Leaving Brooklyn Nets

Former Brooklyn Nets F/C Blake Griffin has joined the Boston Celtics
After being benched for much of last season, despite being better than multiple players who received minutes over him, Blake Griffin unsurprisingly had no interest in returning to the Brooklyn Nets. Recently signing a contract with the Boston Celtics, Griffin addressed the media for the first time since officially leaving Brooklyn.

On why he chose the Celtics, Griffin said, "Obviously beyond the history this franchise has, I think Boston... it's always been one of those places as an NBA player I think guys are like it would be pretty cool to experience playing there. But beyond that, just the core they have, having Brad in the front office now, the coaches that they have, I actually played against Joe [Mazzulla] when I was in college. This young core and the foundation they laid last year... This is the kind of opportunity you couldn't pass up."

On facing them in the playoffs as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Griffin said, "They're extremely disciplined. We played the Celtics in the first round two years ago, and they were banged up, but they took a big step as far as maturation and how seriously they take the game. Not that they didn't before, but to be a really good team, which they are and they were last year, you have to take some really big steps, and they took those steps. They seemed to not really care how they got it done, they just got it done."

Now on the other side of that matchup, Griffin will be looking to help the Boston Celtics win a championship this year.

