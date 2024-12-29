Breaking: Nets Trade Dorian Finney-Smith to Lakers for D'Angelo Russell
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade, sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
The Nets had been looking to trade Finney-Smith, one of their veterans highly coveted by playoff teams, and have now found a suitor in the Lakers. At 12-19, Brooklyn is looking to stack up on draft capital, while Los Angeles is looking to improve with an 18-13 record.
Russell now returns to his former team after about two years with the Lakers. As a Net, the point guard averaged 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, rising to All-Star status. He now rejoins the team he found early success with.
As for Finney-Smith and Milton, they now join the Lakers to contribute to a team looking to get back into title contention. Finney-Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 43.5% from three. Milton is averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three. The Lakers are getting two solid three-point shooters, with Finney-Smith being a 3&D savant.
Brooklyn now gets another return of three second-round picks, the same draft capital return from trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. The Nets have now received six second-round picks in the course of a few weeks.
The focus now turns to Nets forward Cameron Johnson, who is expected to be traded next. Plenty of playoff teams and potential title contenders have been eyeing the veteran, as Brooklyn is sure to get a good return for him.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.