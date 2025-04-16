Breaking Down the Nets’ Recent First-Round Draft History
Cam Thomas (2021) and Nic Claxton (2019), the two longest-tenured members of the Brooklyn Nets' active roster, were overlooked and passed on repeatedly in their respective draft classes. Now, Claxton is the franchise's highest-paid player, while Thomas is possibly in line for a big pay day this summer.
While those two are the marquee talents general manager Sean Marks added late in the first-round, many other contributors fall into the same category. Noah Clowney, Day'Ron Sharpe and Dariq Whitehead were all selected either at or after pick 21, making just over 38% of Brooklyn's roster late first-rounders.
Now with Jordi Fernandez at the helm—renowned as a player development guru—continuing to find value outside of the lottery will be key. Fortunately for the Nets, they're equipped with picks 20, 26 and 27 to go along with whatever comes of May 12's draft lottery. Just one year after not having a selection on draft night, Brooklyn owns the most first-round picks out of any team leaguewide.
How the big board shapes up on June 25 is anyone's guess, but multiple talented prospects are expected to be available when the Nets are on the clock after utilizing their lottery selection. Florida's NCAA Champion Walter Clayton Jr., UConn's Liam McNeeley and UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg could all fit into Brooklyn's range, each providing low-risk, high-upside potential heading into year two of its complete rebuild.
Depending on Marks' approach—either drafting best available or seeking the perfect fit—he'll have plenty of options. Clayton, an elite-level scorer and one of the most exciting players in all of collegiate basketball, would be a major addition to Fernandez's backcourt—especially if D'Angelo Russell walks in free agency. Pairing Clayton with a healthy Thomas would pose a serious threat to the Nets' Eastern Conference foes, especially in Fernandez's three-point reliant offensive scheme.
Opting for McNeeley or Lendeborg would certainly bolster Brooklyn's frontcourt, but if Dylan Harper is off the board when the Nets first go on the clock, selecting a forward/center becomes the most logical outcome. Thus, selecting McNeeley or Lendeborg would be contingent on a guard being available in the lottery.
Marks has proven—especially of late—he has the eye for talent late in the first round, and in this year's stacked class, Brooklyn should come away with a haul of promising young pieces.