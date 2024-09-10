Nets Should Look to Emulate Western Conference Contender in Rebuild
The Brooklyn Nets are entering the first official year of their rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges for draft capital. The organization took the right step in resetting the roster, and now they go into the 2024-25 season with the focus of developing young players under head coach Jordi Fernandez.
The Nets should look to emulate a particular team, that is now a contender, as they build their franchise from the ground up. The Oklahoma City Thunder hit a hard reset button in the early 2020s, and in just a few short years, have built the team back to being a championship contender. GM Sam Presti has drafted the right way, allocated plenty of draft picks, and placed his team in the best situation to succeed. Brooklyn's GM, Sean Marks, should look to do the same.
The Thunder blew away expectations in 2020, making the postseason, but fell to the lottery from 2021 to 2023. In that period, they developed their players, drafted talent, and built a contender the traditional way.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was already developing into a superstar after Oklahoma City missed the 2021 playoffs. Still, they drafted talent such as Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and others to create a sufficient supporting cast. Gilgeous-Alexander was an MVP candidate this past season, and Williams and Holmgren were near All-Stars. Now, the Thunder have real championship expectations heading into this season.
The Nets, given that they have nine potential first-round picks over the next four seasons, have the chance to emulate the Thunder's rebuild, if they can draft right. They've already done so, as Cam Thomas has quickly developed into an elite scorer, with other players such as Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, and Dariq Whitehead on the come-up.
If Marks can hit on just a few of his picks, and Fernandez can develop the talent, the Nets could be back in business as a playoff team and championship contender by the end of the decade.
