Brooklyn Basketball Training Center Set to Revolutionize Youth Hoops
It’s been a busy summer for the Brooklyn Basketball organization. From hosting summer camps and one-day clinics to running regular training sessions, the BSE Global-led group has made a significant impact in the community over the past few months.
While they’ve already made their mark across New York City, Brooklyn Basketball’s biggest move yet is still on the horizon and it’s getting closer to becoming a reality.
Back in June, BSE Global (parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty) announced that they would be opening a brand new state-of-the-art 18,600-square-foot Brooklyn Basketball youth training center. *While there is still no officially listed date for the facility to open, the original press release mentioned that it would be open by Fall of 2025.
In an X post, ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater shared renderings recently released by BSE ahead of the facility’s opening day.
In BSE's press release from Aug.12, they explained that the new facility would be the only youth training center in the tri-state area to be using Shoot 360 technology with their athletes.
"A standard Shoot 360 immersive workout includes measuring players’ prowess through high-tech shooting stations and simulated skill cages," the press release said. "Players receive real time feedback enabling them to improve their game on the spot, rapidly accelerating their skill development. Based on players’ performance, data-derived results are collected and sent directly to their mobile app, enabling players to track their progress over time."
Along with it's unique technology, the facility will also have two full courts, a "shooting lab" half court and a multi-purpose court. The new facility will be located just across from the Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue.
Although there is not a specific opening date available, the Brooklyn Basketball website already displays registration information for after-school programs at the new facility that are set to start on Sep.29.
Liberty star Breanna Stewart says the new facility will give young athletes the kind of development opportunities she could only dream of having as a kid.
“When I was growing up, I did not have access to anything like this, and I can only imagine how much it would have changed my game,” said Stewart. “What Brooklyn Basketball is building with Shoot 360 is giving kids real tools to grow, build confidence, and have fun doing it. I love seeing this kind of investment in the next generation, right here in our Liberty community.”