Nets' 17-Point Comeback vs. Hornets Shows Resiliency and Toughness
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off an incredible win against the Charlotte Hornets last night, winning 116-115 in their second NBA Cup game. Brooklyn found itself down by as many as 17 points but quickly came back to win in a second-half dogfight.
The Nets won on the shoulders of Cameron Johnson, who put 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Without Cam Thomas, the Nets once again showed that they have other players who can take on the scoring load.
All of Brooklyn's veterans exceeded expectations last night. Dennis Schroder, despite having just 14 points, dished out 12 assists and even put up a steal and two blocks. Dorian Finney-Smith had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, finishing second in the game in plus-minus with +17.
The 17-point deficit came early in the first half, and normally a rebuilding team without its star player would throw in the towel. However, head coach Jordi Fernandez has instilled resiliency and toughness into this group, and without Thomas, the Nets took control of the game and closed it out in the fourth quarter. A big-time bucket from Trendon Watford followed by great defense from Finney-Smith sealed the deal.
The Nets are 6-9 on the season, but this team isn't what people thought. Brooklyn was projected to have the worst record in the NBA by many, yet sits at the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. It's still early, but if the season were to end now Brooklyn would be competing for a playoff spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Of course, the Nets should be focused on their future, and right now trading their veterans and gearing toward the 2025 NBA Draft should be the main priorities. However, Fernandez is a promising head coach with a great philosophy, and he clearly motivates his players.
