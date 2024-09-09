Nets’ 2025 NBA Draft Options
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly a year away, but that won’t stop Nets fans from dreaming of adding its next franchise player, which it should given its current roster construction.
There’s no guarantee they can land the top pick, but the ’25 draft has plenty of prospects capable of turning franchises around.
Assuming they get a top three to five selection, here will be some of their options:
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Flagg is unquestionably the draft’s grand prize. A 6-foot-9 two-way force, he’s set to mark for the Duke Blue Devils, but has already done so for the Select Team against Team USA, standing out among current NBA stars.
He’ll have to be downright bad this year for someone to dethrone him from No. 1, and that likely won’t be the case with how polished he is on both sides.
The Nets are going to have a chance at landing No. 1, but that’s likely what they’re going to need to get Flagg.
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
A 6-foot-6 combo guard, Harper is similarly thought of to be franchise-changing. He’ll play his upcoming season alongside fellow five-star Ace Bailey at Rutgers, and will likely pack a star punch in the scoring department.
It remains to be seen if he’ll be a lead or off-ball guard, but there’s no question Harper is going to be highly-coveted as a Cade Cunningham-type prospect at the 2025 NBA Draft. And Brooklyn is going to need the guard depth.
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
At 6-foot-3, Traore is currently set to be the first international player to hear his name called.
A lead guard to the core, the Frenchman has a great blend of athleticism and craft, mixed with above averaging passing ability.
With Brooklyn having no longterm point guard options, Traore could be one to watch for this year.
