Nets Add Top Freshman Guard in Latest Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of future draft resources coming their way.
Among those picks is one that they acquired from the New York Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade that's slated for next year's draft.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft, and with that pick, incoming North Carolina freshman shooting guard Ian Jackson.
"Ian Jackson has been one of the most visible and accessible prospects for scouts," Wasserman writes. "He played in three FIBA tournaments, the All-Star circuit last spring and a number of games against Overtime Elite. He's a pure scorer who provides rim pressure, confident shotmaking and off-ball movement. Jackson would have some adjustments to make in a starting lineup alongside Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis. But with North Carolina bringing in sharpshooting wing Cade Tyson, Jackson may actually benefit from playing an offensive-spark role off the bench."
Jackson was named a McDonald's All-American this year, a sign that he could emerge into a strong NBA player. However, he will need some development both at North Carolina and in the NBA whether he chooses to declare after his freshman season or not.
The Nets are looking for raw talent at this point in the rebuild, and Jackson certainly reflects the type of player Brooklyn can benefit from.
