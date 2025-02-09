Brooklyn Nets: An Updated Look At the Team’s Contracts After the Trade Deadline
With the Feb. 6 trade deadline firmly in the rearview mirror, the Brooklyn Nets more or less know what they’re working with until the end of the season. There might be some additional moves around the margins — maybe a two-way contract converted to a standard deal, maybe someone called up from the G League — but nothing huge.
Cam Johnson, who was the Nets’ most pending matter in the trade market, ultimately stayed in Brooklyn. The organization reportedly wanted “at least” one first-round pick for the 28-year-old, who is playing the best basketball of his career. Johnson is on a four-year, $94.5 million deal, and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2027-28 season.
Nic Claxton, who put pen to paper on a four-year, $100 million contract this summer, was also the subject of some late speculation. However, the Nets center also remained with the team through the deadline. Claxton is with Brooklyn through the 2027-28 season.
Another member of the Nets’ frontcourt, Day’Ron Sharpe, was also linked with some teams right before the deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers had some buzz, but they ultimately traded for the Charlotte Hornets’ Mark Williams — only for that trade to later be rescinded on Friday. Sharpe will be a restricted free agent this summer, however.
The Nets also shed some players whose contracts were coming up. That was the case for Ben Simmons (bought out), Dorian Finney-Smith (has a player option this summer, was traded to the Lakers) or Dennis Schröder (is hitting unrestricted free agency this summer, was traded to the Golden State Warriors before eventually landing with the Detroit Pistons).
In return, Brooklyn took back minimal money. Maxwell Lewis could be under contract through the 2026-27 season, but he wouldn’t make more than $2.4 million at any point. Reece Beekman, acquired in the Schröder trade, is on a two-way contract. De’Anthony Melton, who also landed in Brooklyn via the Warriors, is making $12.8 million this year but becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer.
One future move that looks likely is Tyrese Martin’s two-way being converted into a standard deal. Martin, 25, initially joined the Nets on a training camp deal, and now regularly features in head coach Jordi Fernández’s rotation. This season, he is averaging eight points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.2 minutes over 34 games.
Brooklyn currently have 17 players under contract — 14 official, three two-ways (Martin, Beekman and Tosan Evbuomwan) — and rosters can hold up to 18. It will also be interesting to see whether Bojan Bogdanović, yet to play this season, is wearing a Nets uniform or representing a different organization when he first gets on the court.
Brooklyn players that will become unrestricted free agents this summer are now: Bogdanović, D’Angelo Russell, Melton and Trendon Watford. Players who will hit restricted free agency are: Ziaire Williams, Cam Thomas, Sharpe, Beekman and, as of now, Martin.
