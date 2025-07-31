Brooklyn Nets at Bottom of Free Agency Power Rankings
Brooklyn's offseason has been rather underwhelming for a franchise that came into the summer with the most money to spend compared to all 29 other NBA teams.
While it was expected that the Nets would make a move before the NBA Draft for a free agent, Brooklyn instead filled out several holes with their draft picks. However, they did acquire Terrance Mann and the No. 22 pick, resulting in Drake Powell out of North Carolina.
Many insiders felt the Nets were loading up for a trade up, but ultimately, no move was made, staying put with a historic five first-round picks.
After subpar Summer League play in Las Vegas, it appears that Brooklyn will have a less-than-competitive season, which was assumed, given that the Nets were likely to head for a rebuild year regardless, following their 26-56 record last season.
The Nets made some notable moves in July via trade as they sent Cameron Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for sharpshooting Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick. Still, no notable free agent move was made despite some rising stars available on the market.
Several ESPN writers contributed to a Free Agency NBA Power Rankings with the Nets ranking two spots away from dead last at No. 28, as only the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz ranked below them.
"If there was any question about Brooklyn's priorities in the near future, the Nets answered that query loud and clear on draft night by making an NBA-record five selections in the first round. Of those five, three were point guards and two were wing players. This is a club that will be focused primarily on development this coming season. Beyond that, they also dealt their biggest asset, Cameron Johnson, to Denver, getting back sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick in return," wrote ESPN's Chris Herring.
Now, as the Nets deal with contract disputes with Cam Thomas, their offseason has once again taken a negative hit. If they were to lose their 23-year-old guard to free agency as well, then their front office may be headed for a hot seat ahead of their rebuild year.