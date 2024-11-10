Nets' Ben Simmons Reacts to Benching Amid Road Trip
Ben Simmons has been producing for the Brooklyn Nets early in the season through seven games. As the Nets start at 4-6, Simmons is averaging 6.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.
Simmons (back) did not play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, against the Boston Celtics, the point forward came off the bench for the first time this season. He was replaced by Nic Claxton.
Claxton had been battling hamstring issues in the preseason, and as a result, was on a minutes restriction to start the season. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has moved him off of the minutes restriction at the cost of Simmons' starting spot.
Simmons reacted to his benching following the 108-104 overtime loss in a quote from ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.
“Whatever the team needs me to do, whether it’s come off the bench or starting, I gotta do," Simmons said. "That’s what coach wants right now. It is what it is.”
Simmons also noted that he was made aware of the lineup change prior to the game. Fernandez has this team playing with chemistry and camaraderie, and Simmons displayed that in accepting the bench role.
Brooklyn nearly knocked off the Cavaliers Saturday night but lost in the final seconds, 105-100. Simmons, unavailable, was missed despite Brooklyn almost winning. The Nets had 21 assists to Cleveland's 24 and committed 17 turnovers.
Simmons' ball handling and passing could've been used in the fourth quarter especially, as Brooklyn was outscored 35-18.
