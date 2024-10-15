Ben Simmons Sees Brief Return to Form in Nets Preseason
Ben Simmons has seen a tumultuous last few years in the NBA.
After coming into the league as a highly-lauded No. 1 pick, he saw several seasons of success before injuries derailed his most recent few seasons.
On Monday, though, Simmons saw a brief return to form in the team’s thrashing of Washington.
In just 13 minutes, the former All-Star did it all, scoring 11 points off 5-for-7 shooting, adding five rebounds, two assists and some decent defense to boot. At first glance the line isn’t necessarily special — but given how his last few seasons have gone — his first-half play was reminiscent of his time as a Philadelphia star.
Even if just for a half, it was a breath of fresh air to see Simmons playing with pace, skying for lobs and more. Even better, it came in the team's 39-point win over an Eastern Conference rival.
It hasn’t been all sunshine for the former top pick in preseason. His debut in the loss to the Clippers featured more good than bad, with Simmons shooting just 1-for-5 overall in finishing with a -7 plus-minus.
The truth for Simmons likely lies somewhere in between his two preseason performances so far. But Brooklyn would very much take that, given it would likely yield a do-it-all combo forward capable of adding stingy defense and a versatile offensive game.
Simmons and the Nets next take on his former team in the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
