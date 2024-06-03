Brooklyn Nets' Biggest Competition This Summer
The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to be shooting for the stars this summer, either in free agency or the trade market. They've been reported to be in line for stars such as Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young, with a combination of young assets and experienced veterans available to give up.
In terms of free agency, Brooklyn looks to have little room before going above the luxury tax, however letting Nicolas Claxton go in free agency gives them more money to work with if they feel they can get a big name.
With all these rumors flying around, the Nets will compete with a few other teams in the trade market and free agency. Here is their biggest competition this offseason:
San Antonio Spurs
With the Atlanta Hawks owning the top pick in the NBA Draft, they have the chance to go into rebuild mode after failing to make a deep playoff run the past three seasons. There have been heavy rumors of San Antonio being a suitor for Young, pairing him with Victor Wembanyama.
If Young becomes available, the Spurs would have a convincing offer, owning the fourth and eighth picks, plus young talent for the Hawks to build around. If the Nets want to get what would undoubtedly be their franchise point guard, they'll need to come up with a better offer than San Antonio's.
Los Angeles Lakers
It seems like the Lakers always compete with every team in any market, however as Brian Windhorst noted on ESPN's Get Up, LA will be one of the teams lined up with an offer for Mitchell. They, along with Brooklyn will be among the top teams ready to make a blockbuster deal for the All-Star.
The Lakers will likely try to do anything to keep co-stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis happy in Los Angeles, especially James as his contract is up unless he takes his player option for next season.
Expect the Lakers to be aggressive in getting whatever star the Nets want, likely to be Spida, Ice Trae, or other players to bolster the roster.
Oklahoma City Thunder
This is a team not many would expect, however, the Thunder should look to be aggressive in getting one thing: a paint presence. Specifically, on the glass. The Thunder lacked in the rebounding department, finishing 27th in rebounds per game in the regular season.
Claxton, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, will surely get multiple teams offering big money for his services. The Nets and Thunder are included.
If the Nets decide to play it safe and focus their money on the 25-year-old center, they'll have to convince him to choose Brooklyn over OKC's winning environment. Plus, the Thunder have most of their players on rookie or cheap contracts, so they'll have room to overpay Clax if need be.
