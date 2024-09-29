Nets' Bogdanovic 'Not Going to Be Ready to Start Camp'
The Brooklyn Nets will be without one of their only established vets as the team's training camp draws near, per head coach Jordi Fernandez. After undergoing left foot and wrist surgery in late May, Bojan Bogdanovic was dealt back to the franchise that drafted him as a part of July's Mikal Bridges swap.
"So, starting with Bojan (Bogdanovic), successful surgery, he's working. He's in a very good place," Fernandez said. "We see him every day putting in his work. He's not going to be ready to start camp. That's what we're gonna do at this moment."
Rumors have swirled all offseason regarding the 35-year-old's future with the team. Speculation has pointed to a trade or even a potential buyout agreement between Brooklyn and Bogdanovic, but Fernandez's comments suggest he may be in the Nets' plans for the inaugural season of their total overhaul.
Bogdanovic is coming off a strong 2023-24 season which saw him tally 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 39.8% from deep. The veteran swingman is owed $19 million in 2024-25, and when compounded with Brooklyn's already crowded forward room, the rumors of a potential split check out.
Aside from the numbers, Bogdanovic's experience would greatly benefit the younger members of the Nets' roster should he be retained. He's proven to be one of the league's most underrated and versatile scorers throughout his entire career and could become a true mentor to the likes of Jalen Wilson and Cam Thomas.
Brooklyn kicks off their training camp Oct. 1 in Southern California.
