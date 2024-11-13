Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets look to continue silencing the preseason doubters in their final action before NBA Cup play in a rematch with the reigning champion Boston Celtics. Brooklyn fell to Boston in overtime in Friday's road contest but has the opportunity to defend the loss at home in the second of four meetings this season.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 217.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Limit transition opportunities. The Nets escaped New Orleans with a win over the decimated Pelicans, but the victory wasn't without blemishes. Brooklyn conceded 25 points in transition, the most it's allowed through 11 games. Against an all-around juggernaut like the Celtics, offensive carelessness and lazy defense will erase any hope the Nets have of avenging their loss five days ago.
2. Force someone other than Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown to beat you. The latter sat out of the previous matchup, thrusting Payton Pritchard into a lead supporting role. Boston's crafty reserve guard tallied 20 points off the bench while playing second fiddle to Tatum. That's a result Brooklyn must live with. It prevented Jrue Holiday, Derrick White or Al Horford from having spectacular performances, and with Brown back in the lineup, the Nets should rely on a similar gameplan.
3. Move the ball. The offense looked completely different when Ben Simmons was on the floor in Brooklyn's win over New Orleans. When he was on the bench, the Nets resorted to isolation and catch-and-shoot opportunities, neither of which garnered positive results in the first half. Whether through Simmons or Dennis Schröder, this team always needs a facilitator in the lineup.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (5-6) vs. Boston Celtics (9-3)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Nov. 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
The home clash with Boston is Brooklyn's final before the commencement of NBA Cup play. Following tonight's matchup, the Nets get the cross-town rival New York Knicks and former star Mikal Bridges at Madison Square Garden on Friday and repeat the opponent and venue on Sunday.
