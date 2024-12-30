Nets' Cam Thomas Sounds Off After Loss vs. Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas' return to the lineup was spoiled after the team coughed up a 21-point lead to lose to the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon at the Kia Center.
Thomas scored 25 points in the loss off the bench and had a chance to tie the game at the end, but his attempt was unsuccessful.
“Good screen... drew it up well. Got a great look... pretty sure I believe a shot I can make, but it is still my first game back, trying to get my legs up under me. I’ve been off for a whole month so... it felt good though, just have to get back into game rhythm though," Thomas said postgame.
While Thomas returned, the Nets struggled to make a shot in the fourth quarter, failing to make a bucket for the final 7:14 of the game. The Magic took advantage and made a run.
“They made shots, started playing hard... getting second chance points," Thomas said. "We didn’t really execute well down the stretch. Look, it is just part of the game. We have to look at it, own it, and get ready for the next game. It is a tough one being up by so many points, we just have to be better.”
The Nets will have a chance to get revenge on Wednesday when they visit the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
