Nets' Cam Thomas Suffers Likely Season-Ending Injury
Per an update from the Brooklyn Nets, rising star Cam Thomas was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain during the team's Thursday night bout with the Chicago Bulls.
While it luckily appears that Thomas had avoided serious injury, it seems his season may be done. Per the Nets: “Given the number of days remaining in the schedule and the time needed to appropriately recover, it is expected that Thomas will miss the remainder of the season.”
The 23-year-old was amidst a breakout season, but failed to stay healthy for a majority of the season. Across just 25 total games, he averaged a white-hot 24.0 points on 44% shooting, adding 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 steals.
Having now lost nine out of 10 games — and with the wording associated with the Thomas injury update — it seems all but official that the Nets will rank high among lottery teams, opposed to making a postseason push.
Reportedly wanting to undergo a half-rebuild — grabbing a few top draft prospects before signing a star down the road — this pathway makes plenty of sense.
The team will now likely look to the 2025 NBA Draft, which is loaded with potential stars like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and plenty more.
Brooklyn next takes on East rival Boston at 5 p.m. tonight.
