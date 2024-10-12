Nets' Cameron Johnson Featured on Whistle's 'Meet the Pets'
One of the Brooklyn Nets' stars has been added to Whistle's long line of professional athletes featured on their "Meet the Pets" segment.
Joining the likes of NBA counterparts Tyrese Haliburton, Jaden Ivey and Lonnie Walker IV, Cameron Johnson and his mini Aussiedoodle "Halo" were featured on Oct. 10's edition of the webseries.
A self-proclaimed "dog person," Johnson revealed that being a pet owner has taught him "responsibility."
"You get to feel out their personality. They do a lot of very funny things, and you get to kind of see all these moments," he said. "You get to see moments of growth, you get to see the lightbulb come on, and teaching [Halo] certain things, sometimes I think 'oh she's not going to catch onto this so it's not worth it anymore.'"
"The next thing you know, she got it."
Johnson and Halo then displayed an array of tricks as part of the program's "Pet Challenge."
"She makes home feel like home," he said. "It doesn't matter, tough day, long day, good day, bad day, when I get home she's really excited. That kind of joy is hard to come by."
The latter half of the six-minute video allowed Johnson to give fans a house tour. He showed off memorabilia from his stints with Brooklyn and the Phoenix Suns, including a photo from the Nets' 2023 playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 28-year-old caught the then-MVP Joel Embiid "slipping" en route to a nasty posterizing dunk, creating a picture-perfect moment that was printed and signed as a gift to Johnson's parents.
As Brooklyn embarks on the first year of its rebuild, light-hearted segments like these offer a refreshing counterbalance to the challenges ahead.
To explore more of Johnson's memorabilia, his home weight room and other highlights, be sure to watch Whistle's full episode here.
