Nets' Cameron Johnson Ranked Among Top Three Trade Candidates
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is having a career year amid trade rumors. At 28 years old, Johnson is averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 48.4% shooting from the field and 43.3% from three. He has emerged as one of the best role players in the league.
The Nets are expected to move Johnson before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, as Brooklyn attempts to emphasize a long-awaited rebuild after trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors a few days ago. Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are the next players up in trade talks.
Johnson has been elite this season, and because of this has been a highly coveted trade target for contending teams. He isn't 30 years old yet, but already has plenty of playoff experience and has shown maturity in his scoring and defense.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently put out the top players on the market as NBA trade season kicks off. Surprisingly, Johnson ranks third on the list out of 30 players, only behind Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. He ranks ahead of former All-Stars Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) and D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers).
"He's deadly from the corners and can also make shots off all sorts of movement actions because he's one of the rare shooters who can make 3s from nearly any footwork," Vecenie wrote. "All you need to do to bring him into the mix midseason is plop him in the corner, allow him to relocate or run him off a few simple actions and he'll provide space for your best scorers and ballhandlers. Defensively, Johnson isn't a difference-maker, but he generally puts himself in the right spots, and he's big enough not to be hunted in mismatches regularly."
Plenty of playoff teams will be lined up to acquire Johnson as the Nets aim to move their players fast. If Brooklyn can trade players sooner rather than later, it will create more room for a rebuild and give the team a higher chance at a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.