Nets Can Enjoy Benefits of Not Trading Cam Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets surprised many when they took a backseat in the days leading up to the trade deadline after being the busiest team on the market in the months prior.
The Nets were expected to trade Cam Johnson, their top trade asset, for a haul that would have given Brooklyn more help down the line.
The Ringer's Michael Pina attempts to rationalize the decision to keep Johnson.
"Before all hell broke loose, the belle of this trade deadline’s ball was expected to be Cam Johnson," Pina writes. "He’s a highly efficient 6-foot-8 movement shooter in his prime, he has a plug-and-play skill set, he’s owed $43 million over the next two seasons, and he’s even played well enough this year to garner a few Most Improved Player votes. Sounds pretty attractive!
"Every good team could use someone exactly like this. Johnson doesn’t need the ball to have a positive impact on everyone around him. He’s played well in the NBA Finals and has, by all accounts, an admirable understanding of his strengths and weaknesses on the basketball court. But instead of moving him or anyone else on their roster, the 19-34 Brooklyn Nets stood pat. (They did agree to buy out Ben Simmons, but not until after the trade deadline passed. They also traded Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith in December.)"
Just because the Nets didn't trade Johnson with this window doesn't mean they won't have a chance to do so down the line. The Nets will continue to rebuild and having Johnson as an option worth trading down the line opens things up for them to move in a number of different directions moving forward.
The offers they must have received for Johnson may not have been up to snuff. The concern is that the offers will never improve from where they were, but that doesn't mean it has to be the case.
The Nets are off for the All-Star break, but they will be back on the floor on Thursday as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.
