Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Amid a three-game losing streak at the hands of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets return home for their second NBA Cup game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn's lost five of its last six games and needs a commanding performance tonight to escape the recent rut.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Hornets, and the total over/under is 221.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Experiment with Noah Clowney at the five. Charlotte's been running Grant Williams at center lately, a 6-foot-6 undersized forward. As big men Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe continue missing time due to injury, the Nets have turned to Dorian Finney-Smith in their absences, garnering underwhelming results. Thanks to the unorthodox decision by the Hornets, Brooklyn should see what Clowney can do as the team's anchor this evening.
2. Use Finney-Smith on LaMelo Ball. It seems the fifth-year guard is finally enjoying a true breakout season. Ball, who's struggled with injuries in the past but has yet to miss a game this season, is averaging a career-high 29.7 points per game on 43.5% shooting. If Clowney shifts into the five-spot, Finney-Smith becomes available as the Nets' primary on-ball defender.
3. Get hot, stay hot. Brooklyn's Achilles heel through 14 games has been its inability to close out games. Jordi Fernandez's squad has jumped out to huge leads over quality opponents, but third-quarter falters ultimately doom the Nets. Brooklyn's toughness prevents it from ever truly being disqualified when down big, but it must focus on finishing and preserving large advantages.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (5-9, 0-1 NBA Cup) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-8, 0-1)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following the Nets' second NBA Cup contest tonight, they travel to Philadelphia on Friday to continue the in-season tournament by taking on the 2-11 76ers. In need of a morale booster, both matchups present opportunities for Brooklyn to rediscover its early-season self before the schedule gets tough again.
