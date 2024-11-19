Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report
In a pivotal must-win matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets will again be without their starting center and risk losing two versatile forwards, but they're not alone. Charlotte's also missing its anchor in Mark Williams, who's yet to appear in a game this season.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Yongxi Cui (two-way), Nic Claxton (back)
PROBABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ziaire Williams (hip)
Hornets Injuries:
OUT: Jared Rhoden (G League), DaQuan Jeffries (hand), Nick Richards (rib), KJ Simpson (G League), Nick Smith Jr. (G League), Mark Williams (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Tre Mann (back)
Sans Nic Claxton, Jordi Fernandez may be forced to get creative with his rotations should Dorian Finney-Smith also be held out. The 31-year-old forward has been the rookie head coach's go-to at the five-spot whenever Claxton cannot play, but Fernandez has yet to deal with the absence of both.
Losing Finney-Smith for tonight's matchup would carry nearly the same impact as Ziaire Williams' potential void. While the stats have been somewhat up and down, the former lottery pick of the Memphis Grizzlies has been a perfect fit for Brooklyn's new "gritty" identity. On a wing-heavy roster, both Williams and Finney-Smith play important roles, especially on the defensive front.
The Hornets remain without Mark Williams, who's yet to appear in a game this season. In place of the 22-year-old, Charlotte has turned to Grant Williams in an extremely similar approach to the Nets'. Without Williams, fans will be treated to a battle of undersized centers in tonight's matchup.
Brooklyn's second NBA Cup game is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.
