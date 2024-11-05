Nets HC Jordi Fernandez Wants Ben Simmons to Shoot More
Brooklyn Nets point-forward Ben Simmons has been healthy having played in six of the team's seven games to start the season. The Australian has been effective for the Nets outside of scoring, averaging 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
However, Simmons' scoring hasn't been prominent, and it isn't because of inefficiencies. He's averaging 5.8 points on 61.5% shooting. The shooting, as many basketball fans who are familiar with Simmons know, is within just a few feet of the basket.
Brooklyn's head coach, Jordi Fernandez, kept it simple when talking to the media after Saturday's 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Per Erik Slater in the presser, Fernandez wants more shots from Simmons as he averages 24.3 minutes per game.
"I want him to shoot more. My goal for him is 10 [shots per game]," Fernandez said. "He's gotta find a way to get there. He hasn't gotten there, but I know he can... Those attempts need to go up... He's more than capable."
Simmons has been an excellent finisher throughout his NBA career. When he isn't looking to facilitate the offense, he's slashing; getting downhill at an impressive speed despite being 6-foot-10.
Simmons came into the league with plenty of promise and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2018. He made three straight All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers and was a consistent top-tier defender before suffering injuries and switching teams within the past three years.
Now that he is presumably healthy, there's hope that Simmons can revive his career in some capacity, becoming a great contributor for the Nets as they rebuild. So far, he's been effective outside of the scoring department, but taking more shots could really put the league on notice.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.