Nets Coach Proud Despite Loss vs. Magic
ORLANDO — The Brooklyn Nets remain winless on the season after falling 116-101 against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.
Even though the Nets lost their second straight game to open the season, coach Jordi Fernandez was proud of the team's effort.
"I give our guys a lot of credit, because we played hard, but once again, those are the things that we have to clean up. I think we tried to challenge this group, the Magic. You know, put in front of you, it's pretty impressive. They do a great job. And for us, it's just making us better," Fernandez said postgame.
The Magic are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, so for the Nets to come in and give them a tough matchup through the first half is something Brooklyn can hold onto.
Fernandez also knows how the Nets can get into the win column and improve in the coming games.
"We've just got to shoot more," Fernandez said. "We've got to trade some of those turnovers for threes, and I think we'll be okay. ... It's going well. We've worked very well. So, we've just got to move on to the next one."
The Nets will move on to the Barclays Center for their home opener tomorrow against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.