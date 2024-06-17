Nets Coaching Job Among Least Valuable in NBA
The Brooklyn Nets filled their coaching vacancy earlier this offseason with the hiring of Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.
For a first-time head coach, Fernandez had to have been intrigued by the opportunity. However, according to CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn, it ranks as the 22nd-best job in the NBA as of now.
"The Nets have a lottery-caliber roster. They don't control their own picks. They've now cycled through three head coaches in the past five seasons, and two of them lost their jobs for reasons that should scare potential new coaches," Quinn writes. "The Nets have accumulated so many valuable future picks from the Phoenix Suns that missing their own picks doesn't necessarily have to ruin their future. They can use those picks to try to get a star if they want, or they can go the other way, hold them, trade Mikal Bridges for another bounty (possibly including their own picks from Houston) and set themselves up for one of the most promising rebuilds in the NBA. There's hope here, but there's also a lot of negativity."
The only teams to rank behind the Nets were the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.
Ultimately, the Nets job may not be appealing on the surface, but if Mikal Bridges can emerge into a top player and the team can develop the younger ones into complementary pieces for him, it can turn into a more enticing opportunity as the years go by.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.