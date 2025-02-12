Nets Could Be Major Players in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the worst rosters in the NBA at the moment, but that could easily change over the summer.
The Nets are expected to welcome a high draft pick, but they also have cap space to sign a big player or two in free agency.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes that the Nets are a team to watch in free agency this summer.
"No team this summer projects to have more cap space than Brooklyn, which will be linked to every notable free agent this offseason. But because the Nets are in the early stages of retooling their roster, do not expect a reunion with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Though each can become a free agent this summer, both have player options. Unless the league's next disgruntled superstar becomes available, Brooklyn should prioritize using room to sign free agents to bloated one-year contracts. They could also take an aggressive approach and sign restricted free agents to an offer sheet, such as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga," Marks writes.
It also remains to be seen what will happen with top restricted free agent Cam Thomas.
Thomas has dealt with injuries this season, but he is the top scorer on the Nets roster right now. His performance in the second half of the season will have a massive impact on whether or not the Nets decide to make him part of their future.
"Guard Cam Thomas, once back from his hamstring strain, is a 23-year-old to watch. There might not be a ton to learn about the professional bucket-getter at this point, but with the 25-point-per-game scorer becoming a restricted free agent this offseason, the Nets will be interested to see how he performs. And those results should help dictate his upcoming contract," ESPN insider Chris Herring writes.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the final game before the All-Star Break. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.