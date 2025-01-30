Nets Could Deal Cameron Johnson to Surprise West Team
The Brooklyn Nets have been looking for a trade suitor for forward Cameron Johnson for what seems like forever. Since the summer, Johnson has been expected to be moved, yet the Nets still find him on the roster a week before the NBA trade deadline.
Johnson is having a career year, averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three. He has been coveted by nearly half of the league, mostly drawing interest from title contenders and high playoff teams, but also other teams looking for a boost to firmly establish themself in the postseason.
The Sacramento Kings are the latest team to pull out of Johnson trade talks due to them now shopping De'Aaron Fox, per Shams Charania of ESPN. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Kings had been in discussions surrounding a deal, but now that the direction has shifted, Johnson has no use for a team starting over.
Sidery also reports that the San Antonio Spurs are Fox's preferred destination, as both sides hold mutual interest in each other. The Spurs are a rising team in the Western Conference, despite having a 20-24 record. They are the 12th seed in the conference but are a few pieces away from being a legitimate playoff team. San Antonio sits just 2.5 games outside of the final spot for the Play-In Tournament.
If the Spurs follow through on a trade for Fox, Johnson is one of the players widely believed to be targeted by San Antonio next. The veteran is on San Antonio's radar, according to Jonah Kubicek of Athlon Sports.
San Antonio is looking to maximize the entirety of star center Victor Wembanyama. The 21-year-old is already making waves, averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game. The Spurs are expected to target win-now talent, as they don't want to risk Wembanyama growing impatient. This makes Fox the prime target.
Johnson is one of a few wings the Spurs could target along with Fox. A trio of Wembanyama, Fox, and Johnson would certainly improve their record and San Antonio has a plethora of young prospects and draft picks to trade for both players.
