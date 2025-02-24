Nets Could Sign Rising Wolves Star
The Brooklyn Nets are projected to have oodles of cap space next season, propelling them to sign some of the top free agents around the league in the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as his 12th-best free agent in the league and a target for the Nets in the offseason.
"Alexander-Walker has grown into a vital role player for the Timberwolves," Pincus writes.
"He has age on his side (26), and while he's not as big as Dorian Finney-Smith, he is a strong wing defender and capable shooter (39.1 percent from three).
"Minnesota has his rights and can pay him, but he could be a sleeper to get a nice-sized offer from a team such as the Brooklyn Nets."
Alexander-Walker, 26, is averaging 8.9 points per game so far this season for the Wolves, but he could possibly have better numbers if he was given a larger role. In Minnesota, Alexander-Walker plays next to Anthony Edwards, killing some scoring opportunities for him. However, he may not run into that problem with the Nets, who don't have much going for them offensively beyond Cam Johnson.
The Nets are back in action tonight on the road as they take on the NBA-worst Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
