Brooklyn Nets Could Strike Trade With Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will be without starter D'eAnthony Melton after reports came out that the guard would have to undergo season-ending ACL surgery. The Warriors, currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference with an 11-3 record, have since been linked to teams to replace Melton with another veteran. Lucky for them, the Brooklyn Nets have what they need.
The Nets have been expected to trade veterans Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic for months after the team decided to undergo a rebuild. Bogdanovic has been injured to start the season, but the other three have been more than productive, increasing trade value.
The Nets would be a prime partner for the Warriors. Golden State has assets to give up, while Brooklyn has a wide range of players to give up for future assets.
Johnson, Schroder, or Finney-Smith would be great additions to the Warriors on both sides of the floor. If Golden State wants a veteran backup for Stephen Curry at the one, Schroder is the guy. If the Warriors want a 3&D forward with plenty of playoff experience, Johnson and Finney-Smith are options as well.
It's also worth mentioning that the Warriors could also swing a trade for the Nets' star, Cam Thomas. Reports came out that Brooklyn would be open to shipping anyone, and that means that the 23-year-old could be made available for trade. Thomas is averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
Whatever direction Golden State decides to go toward, the Nets have what it needs. In return, Brooklyn could get a range of assets for the future. Jonathan Kuminga has continued to develop and improve for the Warriors, but they could move him if he wants a bigger role. Golden State also has its first-round picks from 2025 to 2029, which could be used in a trade.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.